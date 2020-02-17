President Donald Trump attended the wedding of his top aide Stephen Miller to Katie Waldman, a press secretary for the vice president.

The president made a surprise trip to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, on Sunday night after returning from his trip to the Daytona 500 race and spent two hours at the ceremony and celebration.

The wedding was officiated by Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone, a senior adviser to United States ambassador to Israel David Friedman, according to the New York Times.

“He is the only one who could have a damn wedding in the middle of Presidents’ Day weekend,” Trump joked during his speech, according to Real Clear Politics. “I’m sure it didn’t affect anybody here.”

Quotes from audio @RealClearNews obtained of @realDonaldTrump's remarks at Stephen Miller wedding: "He is the only one who could have a damn wedding in the middle of Presidents' Day weekend. I’m sure it didn’t affect anybody here." pic.twitter.com/NczQt8Iz17 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 17, 2020

Reince Priebus shared a photo of the happy couple at the wedding on Twitter.