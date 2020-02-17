Suspect Allegedly Forces His Way Into Home, Gets Shot Dead

A home intrusion suspect allegedly forced his way into a Collegeville, Pennsylvania, home Saturday night only to be shot dead by one of the home’s residents.

WFMZ reports the suspect “reportedly forced his way into the home” and was shot around 11:30 p.m.

The 55-year-old suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that authorities in Montgomery County are investigating the incident.

Breitbart News reported that a homeowner in Vancouver, Washington, shot and killed an alleged intruder on Thursday night of last week. The homeowner’s family was in the house at the time of the shooting but Oregon Live reported the homeowner and his family emerged unscathed from the incident.

