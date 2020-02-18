11 Children Shot over Weekend in Gun-Controlled Chicago

Eleven children were shot over President’s Day Weekend in gun-controlled Chicago.

The New York Daily News reports a total of 25 were shot in Chicago, “and 11 of them were children.”

NBC Chicago reported that the weekend shootings varied in size and scope from accidental incidents–a 7-year-old shot and wounded himself accidentally–to an attack in an apartment complex that left six wounded, including three children.

There were three fatalities from the gun violence. The first fatal shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, the occurred Sunday afternoon, and the third happened Sunday just before 9 p.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot made reducing gun crime one of her chief goals during the mayoral campaign. But the NYDN reports gun crime in Chicago is on the rise. There have already been over 200 shootings and over 50 homicides in 2020, and we are only weeks into the month of February.

