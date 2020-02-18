Bernie Sanders Says Mike Bloomberg Stands for ‘Oligarchy, Not Democracy’

RENO, Nevada — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) attacked billionaire oligarch Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, directly in an address at the University of Reno, Nevada on Tuesday morning.

Sanders took direct aim at Bloomberg, saying that “we have a corrupt political system which allows billionaires to buy elections.” The crowd booed.

“People who have enormous amounts of money can make incredible contributions. They can contribute hundreds of millions of dollars into the political process to elect candidates who represent the rich and the powerful,” he continued.

“And in [some] cases, they can even run for office themselves!”

He continued: “Anybody here worth 60 billion dollars? You can run for president, and you can buy the airwaves.” The crowd booed again.

“My friends, that is called oligarchy, not democracy.”

Bloomberg is currently running second or third behind Sanders in the latest national polls, and will appear with Sanders onstage at the Democrat debate on Wednesday evening in Las Vegas.

Sanders then led supporters on a march to a polling place at the university’s student union, where the last day of early voting was being held.

The actual caucuses will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 22

The debate will be held at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, and will be hosted by MSNBC.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.