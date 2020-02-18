Poll: Bernie Sanders Holds 19-Point Lead in Nevada

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is leading in Nevada with 19 percentage points over his closest rival, a Data For Progress poll released Monday revealed.

The survey, taken February 12-15, 2020 among 766 likely Nevada caucus-goers, showed Sanders with an overwhelmingly strong showing in the Silver State, with 35 percent support. His closest rival, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), comes 19 points behind with 16 percent support. Pete Buttigieg (D) and Joe Biden (D) follow closely behind with 15 percent and 14 percent, respectively. Tom Steyer (D) also garnered double-digit support, with 10 percent choosing the billionaire.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) saw nine percent support, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard saw two percent. Michael Bloomberg (D) is not on the Nevada caucus ballot.

The margin of error is +/- 3.4 percent:

#Nevada Democratic Primary Polling: Sanders: 35%

Warren: 16%

Buttigieg: 15%

Biden: 14%

Steyer: 10%

Klobuchar: 9%

Gabbard: 2% Data For Progress / February 15, 2020 / n=766 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) February 17, 2020

The survey found Nevada Democrats “strongly support” Sanders’ key policy proposals, with 69 percent supporting Medicare for All and 93 percent supporting a Green New Deal.

It also found Sanders performs the best among Hispanic voters, which is largely driving his strong numbers.

According to the survey:

Sanders performs extremely well with Hispanic likely caucusgoers, registering 66 percent support, with no other candidate cracking double digits. … Bernie’s base of support is found both among voters under 45 and Hispanic voters. Among voters under 45, he holds a 50 point lead over Warren who sits in second place with 14 percent. Meanwhile, 66 percent of Hispanic likely caucusgoers back Sanders, with the rest of the field accounting for the remaining 34 percentage points.

Sanders’ popularity among Latino voters could grow further following a recent endorsement from the influential grassroots group Mijente, which describes itself as a “political home for multi-racial Latinx and Chicanx people”:

We need a president who will fight like hell for change that is long overdue & who will not quickly return to pre-Trump, quasi-progressive policies. With over 70% of the vote, a majority of Mijente members agree that Sanders is the best path to mobilize Latinxs & beat Trump. — Mijente 🐜🐜🐜 (@ConMijente) February 18, 2020

The group plans to mobilize voters for Sanders ahead of the Nevada caucuses and continue its efforts in other key states such as California, Texas, and Arizona.

Six candidates are slated to appear on the Democrat debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening — Sanders, Warren, Klobuchar, Biden, Buttigieg, and for the first time, Bloomberg.