President Trump Says He Might Sue over ‘Fraudulent’ Mueller Investigation

President Trump declared Tuesday the entire Mueller investigation was a scam and if he were not in office, he would sue everyone involved.

The president wrote on social media he might consider seeking legal redress against former special counsel Robert Mueller’s “fraudulent investigation”:

These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things. Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

….BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

February 6, Mueller investigator Andrew Weissmann claimed during an interview on MSNBC that the president was going to use the ongoing criminal probe by U.S. Attorney John Durham “to punish those who had investigated him before,” Breitbart News’s Joel B. Pollak wrote.

“And he compared Trump to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, saying that Trump was also a ‘demagogue’ and ‘amoral,'” Pollak noted.

He continued:

Weissmann also mocked Trump for not submitting himself for questioning by the Mueller probe, or under oath before Congress, even as he noted the president would have been placing himself in “legal jeopardy” by doing so. By the end, Weissman had left little doubt that critics of the anti-Trump bias of the Mueller probe were correct. … Even with Weissmann directing the probe, it failed to find any evidence of “Russia collusion.” The Mueller report attempted to provide evidence of obstruction, but declined to recommend that Trump be prosecuted.

February 11, Judicial Watch (JW) revealed former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein received praise from former Obama administration officials leading up to the May 2017 appointment of Mueller as special counsel.

Citing internal government emails, JW President Tom Fitton stated, “These astonishing emails show that Rod Rosenstein had many Obama/Clinton and media friends supporting him around the time he infamously appointed Robert Mueller.”

The day before Mueller’s appointment, U.S. Attorney John Huber, an Obama appointee, wrote: “Rod, We’re proud of you.”

In an email dated May 12, former Obama Special Counsel Jonathan Su said, “Hi Rod: I know there’s a lot going on right now, but I wanted to send you a note of support. If there’ s anything I can do to be of help, please let me know. Hope you hang in there.”

However, President Trump again criticized the Mueller investigation Wednesday and told reporters it was “illegally set up” and “based on false documents.”