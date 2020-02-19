Amy Klobuchar Blasts Bloomberg Campaign Memo Suggesting She Should Step Aside

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) piled on to the attacks on Michael Bloomberg (D), who took the debate stage for the first time Wednesday night and blasted his campaign’s memo that called on three candidates, including the Minnesota senator, to drop out to pave the path for Bloomberg to take the nomination.

“If Biden, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar remain in the race despite having no path to appreciably collecting delegates on Super Tuesday (and beyond), they will propel Sanders to a seemingly insurmountable delegate lead by siphoning votes away from [Bloomberg],” the memo stated.

Klobuchar told the crowd that she welcomed Bloomberg to the stage because he “shouldn’t be hiding behind his TV ads” but said she soured after seeing the memo from his campaign staff that, Klobuchar said, indicated “that he actually thought that three of us should get out of the way.”

“That is what his campaign said because we should pave the way for him to become the nominee,” she said, noting that she is on the debate stage by pure “grit” and adding that she will not “step aside.”

“I’ve been told many times to wait my turn and to step aside, and I’m not going to do that now,” she said.

“I think we need something different than Donald Trump. I don’t think you look at Donald Trump and say we need someone richer in the White House,” she added.