Andrew Yang Joins CNN as a Political Commentator: ‘I’m Excited’

Former Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be joining CNN as a political commentator, the network confirmed on Wednesday.

CNN formally welcomed Yang by touting him as a former candidate who “rose from obscurity to become a highly-visible candidate during the campaign, rallying a coalition of liberal Democrats, libertarians and some disaffected Republicans to form a devoted group of followers known as the Yang Gang.”

The network highlighted his most controversial proposal, the “Freedom Dividend,” as well as his “happy go-lucky” campaign style.

“Videos of him singing in a church choir, dancing to the ‘Cupid Shuffle’ and crowdsurfing at events regularly went viral, helping burnish his image as a candidate just happy to be with his fans,” the network said in a statement:

Yang confirmed his latest role to his followers on social media on Wednesday and said he will appear on the network to talk about the Democrat debate, slated to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, this evening.

“I’m excited to join @CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences,” he told his followers. “Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion”:

Yang dropped out of the race last week as the New Hampshire primary results rolled in, as his campaign could not see any viable path forward:

“I will support whoever is the Democratic nominee,” Yang said as he addressed his supporters following the suspension of his campaign.

“That said, I hope this campaign can be a message and a word of caution and guidance to my Democratic colleagues that Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems,” he added.

