Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is facing opposition from another Democrat group, The Big Tent Project, which aims to boost moderate candidates and sink the socialist senator in the Democrat primary by shedding light on his “politically toxic policy proposals.”

The group, which the Politico Playbook describes as “a Dem 501(c)(4) group aimed at boosting moderates” is making substantial efforts to combat the Sanders surge in the Democrat party and reportedly has $1 million to spend on negative ads in Nevada and South Carolina.

It is currently running two ads, to the tune of $200,000. The first, titled, “Profiting,” accuses Sanders of pushing nuclear waste dumps “that threatened Latino communities.”

“Sanders made money on it while the Latino community suffers. On Saturday, say no to Bernie Sanders,” the ad states:

The second ad takes aim at Sanders’ grandiose, ultra-progressive proposals and warns that his platform will result in “another four years of Donald Trump.”

“Socialist Bernie Sanders promises the world. But at what cost? Sixty trillion in new spending. Losing our private health care. Largest middle-class tax hike ever. The cost? Another four years of Donald Trump,” the ad states:

According to the Playbook, the group considers the mini ad blitz “a test run, both in the pair of states and in the broader effort to try to whack SANDERS.”

The group is reportedly led by a former aide to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-VA), Jonathan Kott, who serves as the group’s executive director. He told Politico’s Playbook that Sanders, in his decades-long political career, has “never been fully vetted.”

“The Big Tent Project will shed light on his record of politically toxic policy proposals starting in Nevada and South Carolina,” he said.

He continued:

Voters need to understand that his well-known plans to kick union employees off their health care plans and end all private insurance, raise middle-class taxes and double the size of the government, and his less well-known radical views, like his efforts to dump nuclear waste in Hispanic communities, will repel many general-election voters.

People for Bernie blasted the anti-Sanders effort on social media:

Them: We need a big tent party Us: We need to expand the Democratic Party to include working people who feel they've been left behind by both parties and a corrupt political system. Them: No not that kind of big tent https://t.co/prjdfijJxx — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 19, 2020

Recent polls indicate a Sanders surge nationally and in Nevada. An East Carolina University poll released over the weekend showed the socialist presidential hopeful gaining on Joe Biden (D) in South Carolina as the primary draws nearer.