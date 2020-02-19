Claim: Former mayor Michael Bloomberg said during Wednesday’s Democrat debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, that the country’s best-known socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), “happens to be a millionaire with three houses.”

Verdict: True. Sanders is a millionaire, and the senator himself admitted during this exchange that he owns three homes, including a vacation home in Vermont’s Champlain Islands.

Bloomberg slammed Sanders during the Vermont socialist’s defense of socialism during Wednesday evening’s debate in Las Vegas, noting that Sanders is a “millionaire with three houses.”

“What a wonderful county we have. The best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses. What’d I miss here?” Bloomberg said on the debate stage.

“Well, you’ve missed that I work in Washington, that’s house one,” Sanders shot back angrily. “Live in Burlington, house two, and like thousands of other Vermonters, I do have a summer camp. Forgive me for that.”

Sanders does, in fact, own three homes, including lakefront property in the Champlain Islands.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Sanders owns three different homes— including one $575,000 four-bedroom lakefront house in the Champlain Islands in Vermont, a Washington, DC, row house in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, and a residence in Burlington, Vermont, the Vermont outlet Seven Days reported in 2016. Sanders also made more than $1 million from book royalties and cash advances, according to a 2018 Breitbart News report on financial disclosures of the Vermont senator’s income from 2017.

Bloomberg is also correct in noting Sanders’ millionaire status. The senator reported an income of over $1 million in 2016 and again the year after.

He has since defended his wealth, telling the New York Times, “I wrote a best-selling book” and adding, “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.”

Forbes estimates that the socialist senator has a $2.5 million net worth.