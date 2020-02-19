Fact Check: Yes, Michael Bloomberg Supported George W. Bush in 2004

Claim: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) claimed during the Democrat debate Wednesday night that former Mayor Michael Bloomberg supported President George W. Bush in 2004.

Verdict: True. Bloomberg did support Bush in 2004.

Sanders criticized Bloomberg during the Democrat presidential debate Wednesday night for serving as a former Republican and a fundraiser for Republicans, including Bush.

Sanders is correct, Bloomberg did support Bush during the 2004 presidential election. Bloomberg donated $2,000 to Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign and supported other prominent Republicans such as former Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and current Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL).

Bloomberg also spoke in support of Bush during the 2004 Republican National Committee (RNC).

“I want to thank President Bush for supporting New York City … and for leading the global war on terrorism,” Bloomberg said during the 2004 RNC convention.

“The president deserves our support. We are here to support him,” Bloomberg added.

“The Republican Party represents the entire country; it is the wave of the future. It is the party that can best implement the values that we all hold so dear, and you may rest assured that we, along with you, will make George W. Bush have a second term,” Bloomberg said during the 2003 RNC convention.