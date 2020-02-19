Joe Biden Says Kids ‘Hide Under Desks’ Because ‘Guns’

During his closing statement at the February 19, 2020, Democrat debate in Las Vegas, Joe Biden suggested kids “hide under desks” and run evasively in corridors because of “guns.”

Biden said:

I’ve been knocked down a whole hell of a lot. I know what it’s like to get knocked down, but I know you have to get back up. We have to provide some safety and security for the American people. Right here in Nevada, the sight of the most significant mass murder in American history. Guns. Our kids are getting sent to school having to hide under desks, learning how to run down corridors to keep from getting shot. It’s immoral. I’m the only one who beat the NRA nationally, and I beat them twice.

Earlier in the debate, Biden doubled down on his push to open up gun manufacturers to lawsuits and hold them liable for the criminal use of their products.

NBC News reported him gesturing toward Sen. Bernie Sanders and saying, “The only companies we can’t go after are gun companies because of my buddy here.”

Sanders did not say whether GMC, Ford, Mercedes, and Toyota ought to be sued if their vehicles are used in criminal vehicular attacks. Nor did he say whether Easton, Louisville Slugger, and Rawlings ought to be sued if one of their bats is used in a fatal, criminal attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.