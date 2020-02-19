Poll: Bernie Sanders Holds Massive Lead over Joe Biden in California

Sen. Bernie Sanders now holds a massive lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in California, according to a poll of the state released Wednesday.

Sanders has 32 percent support while Biden has only 14 percent support, an 18 point lead in the latest Public Policy Institute of California poll.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has 13 percent while former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg are tied at 12 percent. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is at five percent while billionaire Tom Steyer is only at three percent.

California will award 416 delegates to Democrat candidates in the primary on March 3 — as one of the states voting on Super Tuesday.

Democrat candidates must win at least 15 percent of the statewide vote to earn delegates or 15 percent in a congressional district

The poll shows voters over the age of 45 are struggling to choose a preferred candidate. Biden and Sanders get 18 percent while Bloomberg and Warren are tied at 14 percent. Buttigieg only gets 11 percent of voters over 45.

Fifty-three percent of voters aged 18-44 now support Sanders.

Fifty-three percent of California Latinos also prefer Sanders, while only 18 percent support Biden.

The poll was taken February 7-17 and features 1,702 California adult residents, including 573 Democratic primary likely voters. The margin of error for Democrats primary voters is ±5.7 percent.