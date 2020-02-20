The day after the Las Vegas Democrat debate, Bernie Sanders posted a tweet highlighting his endorsements from student gun control activists.

Some of the students are part of the larger gun control group, March for Our Lives, and others simply identify themselves as “gun violence prevention” activists.

A video embedded in the tweet shows Sanders giving a speech in cold weather, saying, “People are sick and tired of gun violence, and the time is now for all of us together to stand up to the NRA.” Another activist says, “I know that Bernie Sanders is going to make this country a safer place.”

The video also shows one of the gun control activists saying, “[Sanders] gets that all the issues we fight for are connected, and that gun violence isn’t the cause but the symptom of systematic injustice in our society.”

People are sick and tired of gun violence, and the time is now for all of us together to stand up to the NRA. I am proud to have the support of these young leaders in the fight against gun violence. pic.twitter.com/WTvdMPZ525 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 20, 2020

On February 7, Breitbart News reported Sanders’ admission that his core gun control push–banning “assault weapons”–is just the start.

He made this admission during the New Hampshire Democrat debate, after saying he will “make certain that we end the sale and distribution of ‘assault weapons’ in this country.’” He added, “And we go further, we go further, but the bottom line is that I will not be intimidated by the NRA.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.