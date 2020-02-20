President Donald Trump suggested that President Barack Obama should have been impeached for lying to the American people about Obamacare.

“Remember President Obama, 28 times, he said, ‘Keep your doctor, keep your plan. Keep your doctor, keep your plan.’ Right?” Trump asked.

The president spoke at a rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday, reminding them that Obama repeatedly lied about allowing Americans to keep their doctors and keep their health care plans under Obamacare.

“It was a lie. We should impeach him. We should impeach him,” Trump said as the crowd cheered.

Trump recalled that Republicans caught Obama in a lie 28 times, but nobody ever suggested they impeach the president.

“All of these maniacs, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, what about little ‘pencil neck’ right?” Trump asked, referring to House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

Trump said he was continuing to work on offering cheaper and better health care plans, imposing price transparency for medical hospitals, and approving cheaper generic drugs. He also vowed again to protect requirements for companies to cover preexisting conditions.

“We’re protecting people with preexisting conditions and we always will,” he said.