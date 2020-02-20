The October 1, 2017, mass shooting that killed nearly 60 people was barely mentioned during Wednesday’s Las Vegas Democrat debate.

Moreover, not one question about gun control was asked by the moderators.

HuffPost noted:

The debate … ran two hours and covered a spate of topics, including climate change, health care, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) now-infamous Mexico flub. But the issue of gun safety went noticeably unaddressed by the moderators as the debate, held in the strip’s Paris Theater, unfolded less than four miles from the site of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest music festival massacre.

Las Vegas mass shooting survivor Robert Gaafer commented on the lack of attention given to gun control, saying, “I was there with several other survivors of gun violence and … they were all very disappointed. It was the first gut reaction once it was over. Before even talking about how the candidates did, it was like, ‘I can’t believe there wasn’t a question about gun violence.'”

Former Democrat front runner Joe Biden did allude to the Las Vegas attack during his closing statement, saying, “We have to provide some safety and security for the American people. Right here in Nevada, the sight of the most significant mass murder in American history.”

