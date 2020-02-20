Jim Bognet Blankets Airwaves in Pennsylvania with Ad Touting Trump Agenda

Former Donald Trump administration staffer and Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District candidate Jim Bognet released a radio ad campaign Thursday touting President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

Bognet, a GOP candidate for Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District, wants to unseat freshman Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA). Cartwright represents one of the 13 congressional districts that Trump won by more than six percent during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections.

Bognet said that he hopes to fight for the president’s plan and stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Pelosi-ally Cartwright.

“As a son of northeastern Pennsylvania, I am proud to release an ad that stands with President Donald Trump and his agenda,” Bognet said in a statement Thursday. “We must stop the assault from Nancy Pelosi and her Lap Dog Matt Cartwright against our great President Donald Trump.”

The narrator in the radio ad said, “A conservative who fights, Jim worked for Congressman Lou Barletta and joined President Trump’s administration, rebuilding our industrial heartland. Now Jim Bognet is running for Congress to stop the assault on our great president, Donald Trump.”

Bognet said in the ad:

I’m Jim Bognet, and I’m sick and tired of Nancy Pelosi and her lapdog Matt Cartwright attacking our great president, Donald Trump. I’ve worked to help President Trump to bring good manufacturing jobs back home to northeastern Pennsylvania. In Congress, I’ll always stand with President Trump to finish the wall, secure the border, and send illegals back.

Bognet also called for Trump to implement a travel ban from China after the deadly coronavirus has continued spreading across the world.

“President Trump has never shied away from doing what’s right to put America First,” Bognet said in a statement in January. “From ordering the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX to his travel ban at the beginning of the administration, President Trump has always acted decisively to protect America.”