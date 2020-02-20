Claim: Pete Buttigieg said during Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, that the climate change doomsday deadline is now and asserted that “we will never meet any of the other scientific or policy deadlines that we need to” if the country does not elect someone who will take action.

Verdict: False. Climate change alarmists have been reconfiguring the so-called “doomsday” clock for years and have 50 years’ worth of failed predictions — predictions that faltered as the country continued to progress and reach its policy goals.

“Let’s be real about the deadline. It’s not 2050, it’s not 2040, it’s not 2030. It’s 2020,” Buttigieg said during the debate.

“If we don’t elect a president who actually believes in climate science now, we will never meet any of the other scientific or policy deadlines that we need to,” he continued.

“So first of all, let’s make sure we’re actually positioned to win, which, once again, if we put forward two of the most polarizing figures on this stage as the only option, it’s going to be a real struggle,” he added.

Buttigieg’s assertion — that future policy initiatives will prove worthless unless the American people elect a leader who vows to tackle the climate change “crisis” — follows a pattern of false assertions from other climate alarmists throughout the years.

Breitbart News’s John Nolte documented dozens of predictions made during the last 50 years, none of which came to fruition:

Nonetheless, Buttigieg touted his plan to “get us carbon neutral by 2050” and called for “global climate diplomacy.”