A new poll released Thursday from Quinnipiac University shows President Donald Trump leading Democrat presidential hopefuls in Wisconsin while trailing those same candidates in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

According to the poll, President Trump beat all Democrat candidates by between seven and eleven percentage points among registered Wisconsin voters. The closest matchups highlighted in the poll are between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Those surveyed in the poll favored Trump over both Biden and Sanders by seven percentage points. The largest marginal difference between Trump and a Democrat challenger was that of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who only garnered 39 percent support compared to Trump’s 50 percent support.

For Pennsylvania, however, Trump trails all six Democrats featured in the poll, which included Biden, Sanders, Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA); former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

According to the poll, Trump trails Biden, Klobuchar, and Bloomberg by six to eight percentage points. Trump also trails Warren, Sanders, and Buttigieg by a smaller margin of three to four percentage points.

Similar to the results shown in Pennsylvania, Trump trails the same Democrat challengers in Michigan. Both Sanders and Bloomberg outpace Trump with a five-point margin, while a narrower lead is shown from Biden (four points), Warren (two points), Klobuchar (one point), and Buttigieg (one point).

“Three different states, three different scenarios, one constant — the economy,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow. “It’s a top issue for voters, and it’s giving President Trump a strong tailwind.” Snow added:

Wisconsin voters give him a job approval rating above 50 percent, higher than what he receives nationally and in Pennsylvania and Michigan. These Wisconsin numbers are a red warning sign for Democrats that rebuilding the ‘blue wall’ in 2020 may not be so easy. But it’s a long way to November.

While more than half of the registered voters surveyed in Michigan and Pennsylvania have an unfavorable opinion of Trump, half of Wisconsin voters have a favorable opinion of him.

“Between President Trump and the Democratic presidential candidates, voters aren’t showing much enthusiasm about any candidate. Getting a split favorability rating is the high water mark,” Snow said.

The poll also showed that voters in the three swing states are most concerned with the economy heading into the 2020 election, followed by health care and climate change.

“The issues voters choose as their most important show a big divide,” Snow stated. “Voters citing the economy as the number one issue are voting overwhelmingly for President Trump. But the exact opposite is true for voters who say health care or climate change are their top issues, who are voting overwhelmingly for Democratic candidates.”

