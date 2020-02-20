Steve Hantler: Darrell Issa Is the True Trump Conservative in CA-50

Pro-Trump, pro-MAGA conservatives’ eyes will be focused like a laser on the March 3 runoff election in California’s 50th Congressional District, as it affords Trump allies an opportunity to send President Trump Congressional reinforcements as he heads into the 2020 election cycle.

The choice in this San Diego suburban district is clear for Trump supporters: Darrell Issa is the conservative running in CA-50 who can be trusted to support the Trump agenda.

If Issa’s name is familiar that’s because as House Oversight Committee chairman he was a constant thorn in the side of the Obama administration and its out-of-control attorney general, Eric Holder. Issa exposed Obama’s outrageous Fast & Furious gun-running scandal; he made sure that a bipartisan majority of Congress held Holder in contempt; and he forced Obama IRS apparatchik Lois Lerner to repeatedly plead the 5th on national television for using her position to target conservative nonprofits.

Darrell Issa has been as active in support of President Trump and his MAGA agenda as he was in attacking Obama’s administration. That’s why President Trump nominated Darrell to serve in his administration after his time in office.

Pro-life and pro-family conservative organizations have rallied to Issa’s campaign, including MAGA stalwarts Mike Huckabee and Newt Gingrich, who have endorsed him. Issa has always been pro-life, so he’s been endorsed by the National Right to Life Committee. The Susan B. Anthony list calls Issa “a consistent voice for the pro-life community.” And the Family Research Council’s FRC Action arm recently endorsed Darrell, calling him “a leader who is committed to supporting President Trump’s conservative agenda.”

Darrell Issa is the only viable conservative in CA-50 who is pro-life, pro-family, and who hasn’t spent his entire political career trashing President Trump in nasty personal terms. He’s earned the vote of pro-MAGA voters in the district, and the President needs him back in office.

Steven Hantler is a retired auto industry executive.