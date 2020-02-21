Poll: Bernie Sanders Takes Double-Digit Lead Ahead of Nevada Caucuses

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has taken a double-digit lead ahead of the Nevada caucuses, an Emerson poll released this week showed.

Democrat voters in Nevada appear to be consolidating around Sanders, who has held a lead in the Silver State in recent polls this week. The Emerson College/8 News Now Poll, taken February 19-20, 2020, among 425 registered voters, was no exception.

The survey showed Sanders taking a double-digit lead over his rivals, with 30 percent support. Pete Buttigieg (D), who currently leads Sanders by one delegate, came in a distant second with 17 percent support. Joe Biden (D) came just one point behind the former South Bend mayor with 16 percent support.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Tom Steyer (D) followed with 12 percent, 11 percent, and ten percent, respectively. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) only garnered two percent support. The margin of error is +/- 4.7 percent, pointing to a potentially fluid race for all of the candidates other than Sanders:

Sanders has worked to solidify his support in Nevada in recent days. While he failed to secure the support of Las Vegas’s powerful Culinary Union, he earned a key endorsement from the influential Latino group Mijente, which aims to assist Sanders to victory in Nevada and beyond:

We need a president who will fight like hell for change that is long overdue & who will not quickly return to pre-Trump, quasi-progressive policies. With over 70% of the vote, a majority of Mijente members agree that Sanders is the best path to mobilize Latinxs & beat Trump. — Mijente 🐜🐜🐜 (@ConMijente) February 18, 2020

Friday’s RealClearPolitics average, which comes one day prior to the Nevada caucuses, also reflects Sanders’ comfortable lead in Emerson’s poll:

#Nevada Democratic Caucus, RCP Average:

Sanders 30.0%

Biden 16.0%

Buttigieg 14.0%

Warren 13.7%

Steyer 10.3%

Klobuchar 10.0%

Gabbard 2.0%

https://t.co/Vfgg2eIi1y pic.twitter.com/SZK7wT4CE4 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 21, 2020

Notably, Michael Bloomberg (D), who is soaring nationally, is not on the Nevada ballot.