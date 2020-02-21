President Donald Trump invited three colorful characters to join him on stage at his rally in Las Vegas Friday.

The president welcomed back a man wearing a suit that looked like a wall as well as a woman with a MAGA-themed cowgirl costume, and a man with a shirt ridiculing CNN and the “Fake News.”

Trump said that the woman and the wall costumed man met at the Trump rally in Colorado.

“Man did he get lucky!” Trump said.

After the rally, the three supporters spoke to Breitbart News about the experience.

“We just shook the hand of the most popular man in the world,” said Megan Heaps, the MAGA woman. “I mean how else would you feel, its a superhero.”

The man with the wall suit, Blake Marnell, had been invited on stage before.

“This president unites us like no other,” he said.