Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) congratulated herself and her campaign staff for “exceeding expectations” following early results from the Nevada caucuses.

Klobuchar told a crowd of supporters as results from the Nevada caucus poured in:

As usual, I think we have exceeded expectations. A lot of people didn’t even think that I would still be standing at this point. They didn’t think I would make it through that speech in the snow.

Klobuchar also claimed she would “floor the country” along with the help of her campaign staff and volunteers.

WATCH: Amy Klobuchar speaks to supporters as Nevada caucus results come in https://t.co/4xhlHorGDS pic.twitter.com/NJk2beSLw6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2020

“They didn’t think I’d make it to the debate floor,” Klobuchar continued. “But time and time again, because of all of you and because of the people around this country that want something different than the guy in the White House, we have won.”

Klobuchar also took shots and called out President Trump’s mention of her at a rally.

“You know I’ve arrived now,” Klobuchar said of Trump’s mention of her at a rally. She said:

Some believe that the way to beat Donald Trump is to be just as polarizing. I think what we know is this: That Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that the people, the people that are tired of the mudslinging and the name-calling, will have a place to call home this November. That has been our mission from the beginning. So, if you’re working two jobs and still struggling to choose between medicine and rent, you have a home with me. If you fear for your kid’s safety and are sick of NRA lobbyist blocking gun violence laws, then you have a home with me.

"Some believe the way to beat Donald Trump is to be just as polarizing," Amy Klobuchar says. Supporters shout out, "No!" She says Trump's "worst nightmare" is that "people in the middle" gravitate to a campaign like hers https://t.co/4xhlHorGDS pic.twitter.com/iOQNewZlmC — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2020

Klobuchar concluded:

If you’re trying to raise a family and tired of corporate titans lining their pockets while you are sewing the holes in yours, you have a home with me. And if you think it is shameful that an American can be stopped and profiled because of the color of his skin, if you’re sick of a president that sees diversity as a weakness instead of a country’s great strength, then you have a home with me.

As of late Saturday evening, several media outlets, including NBC News, the AP, and Fox News, called the Nevada caucus for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

As reported by Breitbart News’s Hannah Bleau, the New York Times reported that Sanders performed well among workers in Las Vegas, despite a bitter battle with the Culinary Union, which ultimately refrained from endorsing a specific Democrat candidate:

Bernie Sanders appeared to be performing well at caucus sites for casino workers on the Las Vegas Strip. Mr. Sanders won precincts at the Bellagio and the Wynn, boosting him in sites filled with members of a labor union that has opposed his stance on health care. At the Bellagio, Mr. Sanders received 32 county delegates and Biden received 19; at the Wynn, Mr. Sanders earned six while Mr. Biden earned three. No other candidates were declared viable at either of those two sites.

