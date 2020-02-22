Bernie Sanders Projected Winner of Nevada Caucus

Multiple media outlets on Saturday evening called the Nevada caucus for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), as the results continued to roll in.

With Sanders leading in the first and final alignments, multiple outlets, including NBC News, the AP, and Fox News, called the race for the socialist senator:

The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will win the Nevada caucuses, further cementing his lead over half a dozen Democratic rivals and raising the question of whether he can be stopped on his march toward the Democratic nomination. pic.twitter.com/XJmhLqJkSz — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) February 22, 2020

Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic caucuses in Nevada, cementing his front-runner status. Sanders also won in New Hampshire and finished essentially tied with Pete Buttigieg in Iowa. https://t.co/IGmTRTQLiq — The Associated Press (@AP) February 23, 2020

Decision Desk HQ is projecting Bernie Sanders as the winner of the Nevada Democratic Caucus. pic.twitter.com/M7l2LHRCrZ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) February 23, 2020

With just 4.2 percent of precincts reporting as of 7:43 p.m. EST, Sanders had 44.7 percent of the vote, with Joe Biden (D) falling into a distant second with 19.5 percent support and Pete Buttigieg (D) in third with 15.6 percent, according to NBC News.

According to the New York Times, Sanders performed well among workers in Las Vegas, despite a bitter battle with the Culinary Union, which ultimately refrained from endorsing a specific Democrat candidate:

Bernie Sanders appeared to be performing well at caucus sites for casino workers on the Las Vegas Strip. Mr. Sanders won precincts at the Bellagio and the Wynn, boosting him in sites filled with members of a labor union that has opposed his stance on health care. At the Bellagio, Mr. Sanders received 32 county delegates and Biden received 19; at the Wynn, Mr. Sanders earned six while Mr. Biden earned three. No other candidates were declared viable at either of those two sites.

This story is developing. Stay tuned to Breitbart News for updates.