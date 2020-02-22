Bernie Sanders Projected Winner of Nevada Caucus

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 21: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) waves to supporters at a campaign rally on February 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucus will be held February 22. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Multiple media outlets on Saturday evening called the Nevada caucus for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), as the results continued to roll in.

With Sanders leading in the first and final alignments, multiple outlets, including NBC News, the AP, and Fox News, called the race for the socialist senator:

With just 4.2 percent of precincts reporting as of 7:43 p.m. EST, Sanders had 44.7 percent of the vote, with Joe Biden (D) falling into a distant second with 19.5 percent support and Pete Buttigieg (D) in third with 15.6 percent, according to NBC News.

According to the New York Times, Sanders performed well among workers in Las Vegas, despite a bitter battle with the Culinary Union, which ultimately refrained from endorsing a specific Democrat candidate:

Bernie Sanders appeared to be performing well at caucus sites for casino workers on the Las Vegas Strip. Mr. Sanders won precincts at the Bellagio and the Wynn, boosting him in sites filled with members of a labor union that has opposed his stance on health care.

At the Bellagio, Mr. Sanders received 32 county delegates and Biden received 19; at the Wynn, Mr. Sanders earned six while Mr. Biden earned three. No other candidates were declared viable at either of those two sites.

This story is developing. Stay tuned to Breitbart News for updates.

