Amy Klobuchar Hypes Flailing Campaign: I’m on a ‘Mission of Resilience’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-CA) is dismissing concerns over her abysmal performance in Nevada and telling supporters that she is on a “mission of resilience” as she turns her focus to Super Tuesday states.

Klobuchar told supporters on Saturday that her campaign exceeded expectations in the Silver State, even though she came in sixth place with less than five percent support, according to the AP’s latest results.

“As usual, I think we have exceeded expectations. A lot of people didn’t even think that I would still be standing at this point. They didn’t think I would make it through that speech in the snow,” she told supporters.

“They didn’t think I’d make it to the debate floor,” she continued. “But time and time again, because of all of you and because of the people around this country that want something different than the guy in the White House, we have won.”

Despite her lackluster showing, she is attempting to paint herself as the ultimate underdog.

“This is a campaign that believes in underdogs,” Klobuchar told supporters at an event at North Dakota State University’s Memorial Union on Sunday.

“A lot of people didn’t predict that I would make it through that snowstorm. Then they said she’s not going to make it through the summer. Then they said she won’t make it through the debate stage. It is one thing after another,” she said, adding that she is on a “mission of resilience.”

“North Dakota, … you have a critical role in this,” she told attendees. “I do not want us to eke by a victory at 4 in the morning. I want us to win big.”

The Minnesota senator is now setting her sights on Super Tuesday, where she hopes to have a strong showing. Anything less could lead to the swift end of her campaign.

“We were at very little support even a month ago,” the presidential hopeful told the Star Tribune. “So we’ve been going up slowly but surely and our real focus right now is on Super Tuesday and of course South Carolina.”

“We always knew when we had that surge in New Hampshire and got a lot of money only two weeks ago, we were not as well known in Nevada, but we feel good we got a significant percentage of the vote,” she added.

Klobuchar’s daughter, Abigail Bessler, is reportedly campaigning for her mother in two Super Tuesday states — Maine and Massachusetts.

“She never stops working to improve people’s lives,” Bessler said, contending that her mother has the “momentum.”

“She’s been talking about empathy in our politics, and I think she has that. She has the momentum, the grassroots support and mostly she’s the one who can beat Donald Trump,” she added.

Monday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Klobuchar in sixth place in South Carolina with 6.5 percent support. Similarly, last week’s Morning Consult poll results, examining the state of the race in Super Tuesday states, showed Klobuchar in sixth place with six percent support.