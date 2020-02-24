Bernie Sanders: America Is Not Great in Some ‘Very Significant Ways’

Appearing Sunday evening on CBS News’ 60 Minutes, Democrat presidential frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) argued the United States is not a “great” country in several “very significant ways.”
A transcript is as follows:
ANDERSON COOPER: Donald Trump got elected talking to white middle-class Americans, white working-class Americans, promising to–to make America great again. Your stump speech, your critics say, sounds like nothing works in America, hasn’t for generations. Is America great?
SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: In many ways, we are. In some ways, very significant ways, we’re not. We’re not great when half of our people today are living paycheck to paycheck. When 500,000 people tonight are going to be sleeping out on the streets, including 30,000 veterans. You know, my father came to this country at the age of 17 without a nickel in his pocket. Couldn’t speak a word of English, had very limited education. We are a great nation, because people like my father would never have dreamed in a million years that their kids would become United States senators or be successful in many other ways.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.