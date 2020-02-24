Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) drew roughly 28,000 attendees to his events during a sweep through Texas over the weekend, his campaign said on Sunday.

More than 28,000 people showed up to the socialist senator’s rallies in El Paso, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin during the weekend.

“Our unrivaled grassroots energy was on full display across the Lone Star State this weekend,” Bernie 2020 Texas State coordinator Chris Chu de León said in a statement.

“With Bernie on top of the ticket, we will expand the Texas electorate and build the multigenerational, multiracial movement needed to defeat Donald Trump,” he added.

According to Sanders’ campaign, “More than 12,700 people gathered to hear Sanders speak at an urban park in downtown Austin,” where former presidential candidate and self-help guru Marianne Williamson appeared and formally endorsed the socialist senator.

“What happened in Nevada on Saturday was extraordinary, and the energy is unquestionably with Bernie,” Williamson said in a statement.

“A 40-yr old trend of capitalism without conscience — corporate elites and their errand boys in government — have created the inevitable blowback in the form of a political revolution,” she continued.

“That revolution is one that Bernie Sanders now leads, and I want to do everything I can to further its success,” she added. “I am honored to endorse him.”

Sanders, who just scored a massive victory in Nevada, has been skyrocketing in the polls and drawing thousands to his rallies across the country. His recent rally in Denver, Colorado, drew an estimated 11,400 people. Similarly, last week’s rally in Tacoma, Washington, which featured the rock band “Portugal. The Man,” drew over 17,000. His campaign touted it as “the largest rally any presidential candidate has held in Washington this cycle.”

Sanders’ campaign remains confident it will take the Lone Star State on Super Tuesday, noting that he has recently opened five field offices and “launched a 5.5 million dollar ad campaign in Texas and other Super Tuesday states.”

The RealClearPolitics average shows Sanders leading Texas with 22.3 percent to Joe Biden’s (D) 20.7 percent.

Sanders told his supporters in San Antonio that he will win the Democrat primary in Texas and defeat Trump in the state as well.

“We are going to win in Texas and across the country because the American people are sick and tired of a president who lies all of the time,” Sanders said.

“They are sick and tired of a corrupt administration. They are sick and tired of a president who is undermining American democracy, who thinks he is above the law, and who apparently has never read the Constitution in this country,” he continued.

“The American people are sick and tired of a government which is based on greed, corruption, and lies. They want an administration which is based on the principles of justice — economic justice, social justice, racial justice, and environmental justice,” he added.