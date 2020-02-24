India Debuts Popular ‘Namaste Trump’ Hats for Historic Trump Speech

Spectators wear Trump hats as President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak during a “Namaste Trump,” event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Ahmedabad, India. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Tens of thousands of Indians at President Donald Trump’s speech in Ahmedabad on Monday wore special “Namaste Trump” hats for the occasion.

The white hats featured the flags of the United States and India on the brim.

White House press pool photo

The president and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to over 100,000 people at his speech at the Motera Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world.

The hats were placed on every seat at the stadium.

“It is your faith in the strength of a free society, your confidence in your own people, your trust in your own citizens, and your respect for the dignity of every person that makes the United States and India such a natural, beautiful, enduring friendship,” Trump said.

The president also shared several messages in Hindi on Twitter to the Indian people.

.

