Mike Bloomberg Claims ‘100 Americans’ Killed by Guns Every Day

Democrat presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg claimed on Sunday that “100 Americans” are “killed by guns” every day.

Bloomberg made the claim in a tweet, writing, “100 Americans were killed by guns yesterday. And the day before that. And the day before that.”

Bloomberg’s claim swells gun violence deaths by 66 percent by lumping together suicides and homicides, then reporting in a way that leads readers to think it is all gun violence. Although inaccurate, Bloomberg’s claim is in line with what numerous Democrats running for president have said, including Hillary Clinton in 2016.

On April 11, 2016, Breitbart News reported that Clinton swelled gun violence deaths by 66 percent by reporting them in a manner similar to Bloomberg.

Former Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris framed gun violence almost exactly as Bloomberg did:

Every day, 100 Americans are killed by guns. Gun violence is a national epidemic. It’s time we take action. Last night I announced executive actions I intend to take as president if Congress refuses to act. https://t.co/elch3KYvNC — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 23, 2019

The claim of 100 deaths “by guns” every day translates into 36,500 Americans “killed by guns” each year. Presenting gun deaths in this way allows suicides and homicides to be lumped together, then all of it reported under the heading of gun violence. In reality, roughly 66 percent of firearm-related deaths are suicides, and a large chunk of the remaining 33 percent–actual homicides–is occurring in Democrat-controlled cities.

