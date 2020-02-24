Mike Bloomberg: I’m the NRA’s ‘Enemy’; Bernie Sanders Is Its ‘Buddy’

Democrat presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg claimed on Monday he is the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) “enemy” but Bernie Sanders is its “buddy.”

Bloomberg tweeted, “I’ve been the NRA’s #1 enemy for decades. Bernie’s been the NRA’s buddy for decades.”

Bloomberg’s tweet contains a video montage of him fighting to restrict Second Amendment rights over the course of the last 17 years:

I’ve been the NRA’s #1 enemy for decades. Bernie’s been the NRA’s buddy for decades. Who do we want to represent the Democratic Party? pic.twitter.com/I7vgubn1Hl — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 24, 2020

Bloomberg did not include a link to the audio of his February 6, 2015, Aspen Institute speech, wherein he claimed that “all the crime” is in minority areas and bluntly said of young minorities, “throw them against the wall and frisk them.”

Nor did he include video of a 2013 WOR interview in which he suggested cops “disproportionately stop whites too much, and minorities too little.”

"I think we disproportionately stop whites too much, and minorities too little." pic.twitter.com/iugZcTam9v — This handle kills fascist rats (@BethLynch2020) February 11, 2020

Bloomberg and Sanders are pushing very similar gun control agendas. A key difference is that Sanders admits that gun controls like an “assault weapon” ban are just the start.

On February 7, 2020, Breitbart News quoted Sanders saying he will “make certain that we end the sale and distribution of ‘assault weapons’ in this country.” As the audience in New Hampshire applauded he added, “And we go further, we go further, but the bottom line is that I will not be intimidated by the NRA.”

