Photos: Donald Trump and Melania Trump Visit the Taj Mahal in India

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Taj Mahal in India on Monday, after the president spoke at a massive rally of over 100,000 people at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium in Ahmedabad.

”Really incredible, an incredible place,” Trump said after he and the first lady toured the historic site noted as one of the modern seven wonders of the world.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit Agra on February 24, 2020. India’s government closed the famous mausoleum to the public allowing them to tour the building privately.

This is the first time the president has visited the site, despite building his own Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City in the 1980s.