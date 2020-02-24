Poll: Bernie Sanders Takes National Lead Among Black Voters

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has taken the lead among black Democrat primary voters nationally, a Morning Consult poll released Monday revealed.

The survey, conducted among 2,631 Democratic primary voters on February 23, 2020, showed Sanders leading his competitors both nationally and, for the first time, among black voters.

Nationally, Sanders leads with 32 percent support, with Mike Bloomberg (D) coming in a distant second place with 19 percent support and Joe Biden (D) right behind with 18 percent support. Pete Buttigieg (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are tied with 11 percent support, with the remaining candidates falling into single digits:

Most notably, however, is Sanders’ surge among black voters.

Per Morning Consult:

The latest Morning Consult tracking poll also finds Sanders leading the field among black voters for the first time as the race moves to South Carolina, the second successive state with a significant black population that former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign views as a firewall. Thirty-three percent of black Democratic primary voters said they’re backing Sanders, compared with 29 percent who said Biden, within the subsample’s 4-point margin of error.

The margin of error for the latest results range from +/- 1 percent and +/- 2 two percent, according to Morning Consult.

The results come as candidates pour their focus into South Carolina, which has a significant black electorate. While Biden has maintained a strongh0ld in the Palmetto State, recent polls show Sanders quickly gaining ground on the former vice president.