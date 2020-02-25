Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appears to be on the rise in South Carolina and inching closer toward Joe Biden (D), seeing a significant boost in the Palmetto State following his last debate performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, an NBC News/Marist Poll released this week revealed.

The top-line results for the South Carolina survey, taken February 18-21, 2020, among 539 likely Democrat primary voters, showed Biden maintaining his lead with 27 percent support and Sanders just four points behind with 23 percent support. Tom Steyer (D), Pete Buttigieg (D), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) followed with 15 percent, nine percent, eight percent, and five percent, respectively. The remaining candidates saw three percent support or less. The margin of error of +/- six puts Biden’s lead within statistical error, further affirming the loss of his firm lead.

However, the survey indicated that Sanders experienced a significant boost among South Carolina voters following his debate performance in Las Vegas, while Biden suffered:

South Carolina @NBCNews/@maristpoll Before Nevada debate:

Biden 29%

Sanders 19%

Steyer 14%

Buttigieg 9%

Warren 6%

Klobuchar 5%

Gabbard 3% After Nevada debate:

Biden 25%

Sanders 25%

Steyer 15%

Warren 10%

Buttigieg 9%

Klobuchar 4%

Gabbard 3% https://t.co/AI7J5RhaHh — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 25, 2020

The results put additional pressure on both candidates moving into Tuesday’s South Carolina debate, where Biden is desperately attempting to maintain his stronghold.

A Morning Consult poll released Monday, however, spells further trouble for the former vice president, as it shows Sanders leading in support among black voters on a national scale. That is notable, particularly moving into South Carolina, which has a significant black electorate.

Tuesday’s South Carolina debate kicks off on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.