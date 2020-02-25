Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is hosting a rally in Massachusetts — on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) home turf — on Friday, just days ahead of Super Tuesday.

Vermont’s socialist senator won New Hampshire and is now targeting his other neighboring state — one that happens to be the home of one of his competitors.

Sanders’ campaign announced on Monday that he will hold a rally in Springfield, Massaschusetts, on Friday, just days ahead of the state’s March 3 election.

“Sen. Bernie Sanders will travel to Springfield on Friday to host a rally with Bay State voters,” the announcement states.

“The trip announcement comes on the heels of recent polling in Massachusetts that shows Sen. Sanders leading a tight race just days out from the March 3 primary,” it explains.

Indeed, a UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion poll released last week showed Sanders edging out Warren by a single percentage point in the Bay State:

#Massachusetts @UMassLowel Poll (2/12-19):

Sanders 21%

Warren 20%

Buttigieg 15%

Biden 14%

Bloomberg 12%

Klobuchar 9%

Gabbard 3%

Steyer 2%

https://t.co/wDZ0dyk6eL — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 21, 2020

The release states that Sanders’ support in Massaschusetts “continues to grow” and adds that his campaign hosted “more than 60 action and volunteer sites across the state, and knocked on more than 50,000 doors.” His campaign will continue to do so as early voting begins.

His campaign also announced the endorsement of 18 current and former Massaschusetts elected officials, bringing his endorsements from state and local leaders to two dozen, per the campaign.

Friday’s rally will take place at the MassMutual Center Exhibition A/B at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Warren’s struggle to regain support nationally has been reflected in her home state as well. While Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics national average shows her in fourth place with 13.2 percent support, RealClearPolitics’ rolling average in Massaschusetts also shows her losing her lead to Sanders.

Warren will have another chance to woo voters during Tuesday night’s Democrat debate in Charleston, South Carolina.