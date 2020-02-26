Donald Trump Blames CNN and ‘MSDNC’ for Hyping Coronavirus Fears

President Donald Trump criticized cable news on Wednesday for hyping fears of the coronavirus spreading further into the United States.

“Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) and CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible,” he wrote.

The president responded to reports on the virus on social media after returning from his trip to India early Wednesday morning.

He criticized Democrats for inaction in Congress regarding the virus.

“Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action,” he wrote. “USA in great shape!”

Trump said he would host a press conference at 6:00 p.m. to further discuss the threat posed by the virus.

“Meetings and calls scheduled today,” he wrote. CDC, Secretary Azar, and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon.”

Members of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force warned Tuesday that the coronavirus would likely become a global pandemic.

“Current global circumstances suggest it’s likely this virus will cause a pandemic,” Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Anne Schuchat, told reporters at a news briefing on Tuesday.

I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020