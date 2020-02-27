The gunman who killed five innocents at Molson Coors, then took his own life, was identified by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as Anthony Ferrill.

He was a long-time electrician for the brewery.

The Sentinel reports that Ferrill “served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1987 to 1991 and was honorably discharged, according to Rick Flowers of Milwaukee County Veterans’ Services.”

Ferrill was allegedly involved into an ongoing “dispute” that resulted in violence on Wednesday. A coworker “who asked not to be identified for fear of being disciplined said Ferrill believed he was being discriminated against because he was African American, and that he frequently argued with at least one of the victims.”

Breitbart News reported the shooting on Wednesday, noting that five Molson Coors employees were shot and killed by a sixth employee, who then took his own life.

