Poll: Bernie Sanders Holds Double-Digit Lead in Super Tuesday States

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is looking to be the fan favorite, besting his rivals by double digits among Super Tuesday voters, Morning Consult poll results released Friday showed.

About one-third of the Democrat Party’s pledged delegates will be up for grabs as voters in 14 states — Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia — are ready to cast their ballots on Tuesday. According to Morning Consult, Sanders is leading among voters in those states by double-digits.

The survey, taken February 23-27, 2020, among 4,435 voters across the March 3 primary states, showed the socialist senator leading with 34 percent. Mike Bloomberg (D), who is banking on a fruitful Tuesday, came in second place but 14 points short of Sanders with 20 percent support. Joe Biden (D) came in third place with 17 percent support, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Pete Buttigieg (D) followed with 11 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tom Steyer (D), and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) round out the bottom tier with five percent, three percent, and two percent. The margin of error is +/- 1 percent.

The survey highlights Sanders’ leap in support among black voters, leading former Vice President Biden in terms of support, 35 percent to 30 percent. According to Morning Consult, that is “driven by his [Sanders’] overwhelming support among those ages 18-29.”

Polls from individual Super Tuesday states, such as Texas, Virginia, and Colorado, also show Sanders leading his counterparts. Polling coming out of Massachusetts also shows Sanders edging out Warren in her home state.

Additionally, Sanders is holding a 2-1 lead in California, which offers a trove of delegates who could help Sanders get closer to the 1,991 pledged delegates required to secure the nomination on the first ballot.