Black Voices for Trump coalition member David Harris Jr. told Breitbart News on Thursday that Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)’s suggestion to legalize marijuana in order to boost jobs for black Americans is a “racist” idea.

“It’s racist,” said Harris Jr., “I mean, does he think that all black folks smoke weed? That all we do is sit around and smoke weed, and that if we need jobs, we need to be able to sell weed?”

Harris Jr. — who is a member of the board for the new “Black Voices for Trump” coalition — caught up with Breitbart News in an interview at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland on Thursday.

“I mean, the fact that Bernie Sanders is leading in so many polls and thinks he’s going to get the black vote by trying to, again, pander to black people — I don’t smoke weed — I’m pretty sure that I’m an average black American out there, most of us aren’t sitting around just blazing, smoking weed,” said Harris Jr.

“And [we] aren’t worried about the ability to try to sell weed,” he added. “So, the fact that he put us in that box — degraded us — by saying that we’re all smoking weed, and need to be able to sell it in order to have a job, is disgusting.”

“And yet, this guy is leading the Democrat ticket in a lot of states,” said Harris Jr. “It’s pretty unbelievable.”

In November, Harris Jr. told Breitbart News that he believes the black community can play a role in making sure that President Donald Trump is reelected in 2020.

