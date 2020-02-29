Donald Trump Jr.: Hold to Your Second Amendment Rights ‘At All Costs’

During a CPAC interview with the NRA, Donald Trump, Jr. warned that the left is gunning for our liberties and urged Americans to hold to their Second Amendment rights “at all costs.”

His words come as prominent Democrat presidential hopefuls Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Mike Bloomberg are all running on changing the legal landscape to allow gun manufacturers to be sued for the misuse of their products.

On February 24, 2020, Biden called out gun manufacturers, warned that he was coming for them, and added, “I’m going to take you down.”

At the state level, Democrats in Virginia pushed for an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, AR-15 registration, universal background checks, a ban on suppressors, and gun rationing, among other things. In Arizona, Breitbart News reported that Democrat state Senators pushed SB 1925, which would require AR-15 owners to register their weapons with the government or hand them over.

The examples of the Democrat frontrunners combined with the empirical proof of the anti-gun actions taking by state-level Democrats in Arizona and Virginia makes clear that Democrats are gunning for the Second Amendment.

Donald Trump, Jr. addressed this, saying, “I can assure you we are up against a big juggernaut here. They will do whatever it takes to take away your rights, your ability to protect yourself. We must preserve our Second Amendment rights at all costs.”

He urged gun owners to be ready to show up in droves and vote in the 2020 elections the way they showed up to vote in 2016: “I need you to put the passion you have toward your pastime and towards your rights into this fight.”

As the election quickly approaches, @DonaldJTrumpJr has an important message for NRA Members and all gun owners: “They will do whatever it takes to try to take away your rights, your ability to protect yourself. We must preserve our 2nd Amendment rights at all costs.” #CPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/IDchxdGyWY — NRA (@NRA) February 29, 2020

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.