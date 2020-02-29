Live Updates*** Donald Trump Addresses CPAC 2020

President Donald Trump on Saturday is delivering a highly-anticipated speech to activists at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord Hotel overlooking the National Harbor in Maryland.

3:12 PM: Ahead of President Trump’s speech, administration officials briefed attendees on the latest coronavirus updates:

At CPAC, and as Trump warm-up, HHS deputy secretary Hargan tells the crowd about first coronavirus death in U.S. but says Trump’s aggressive actions to shut down China travel bought “precious days and weeks to prepare for this.” pic.twitter.com/e090Xjmtmw — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 29, 2020

3:04 PM: President Trump is departing the White House for CPAC after holding a press briefing on his administration’s ongoing response to the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.