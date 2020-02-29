***Live Updates*** Donald Trump Addresses CPAC 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during CPAC 2019 on March 02, 2019 in Washington, DC. The American Conservative Union hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference to discuss conservative agenda.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Saturday is delivering a highly-anticipated speech to activists at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord Hotel overlooking the National Harbor in Maryland.

3:12 PM: Ahead of President Trump’s speech, administration officials briefed attendees on the latest coronavirus updates:

3:04 PM: President Trump is departing the White House for CPAC after holding a press briefing on his administration’s ongoing response to the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

