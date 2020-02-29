Watch: Donald Trump Imitates ‘Mini’ Mike Bloomberg at CPAC 2020

President Donald Trump thrilled CPAC audiences imitating “Mini” Mike Bloomberg at the podium Saturday.

The crowd roared with delight as Trump squatted at the podium to appear like the shorter former New York City Mayor as he recapped the Democrat debate.

“Boy, did Pocahontas destroy him, I’ll tell you,” Trump said.

The president mocked Bloomberg for spending historic levels of his own money on ads and then dropping in the polls.

“It just shows you can’t buy an election,” he said. “I mean, it just — there’s a point at which people say, you gotta bring the goods a little bit too. You gotta bring the goods.”

Trump mocked Bloomberg’s staff, suggesting they were only keeping the campaign running to get more money.

“I know some of these people, they are ripping him off, they are laughing all the way to the bank,” Trump said. “Keep running Mike!”