The legal immigrant owners of a Mexican grill continued their support of President Donald Trump after receiving bad restaurant reviews and threats for attending his Phoenix, Arizona, rally.

Jorge and Betty Rivas, who are both U.S. nationalized citizens and owners of Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Catalina, Arizona, started receiving backlash when a screengrab of the couple standing behind Trump at the rally began circulating on the Internet.

“There have been calls as well threatening us and giving us a hard time because we support the president,” Jorge Rivas told Fox & Friends.

Despite the less-than-stellar restaurant reviews and people calling them “evil racists,” business has started to pick up again at the restaurant.

“The first day, a couple of days, it goes down, but like yesterday, we had a very good day,” Jorge Rivas said. “People know that anyone as an American has a right to support whoever they want, they come out and support us in a way that has turned out to be pretty good, thankfully.”

The Rivas’ are not shy about their support for the president. In a video posted to Facebook last week, the couple discussed the negative attacks they had received on social media while wearing pro-Trump hats in a room decorated with pro-Trump signs and cutouts.

Trump even responded to Jorge and Betty with a message of support, telling everyone on Facebook to go “Support Sammy’s”:

“The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job,” Trump wrote. “I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s!”