‘Zero Regrets’ — Tom Steyer Blew over $252 Million on Failed Campaign

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer speaks with the media at the spin room following the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2020. (Photo …
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Billionaire Tom Steyer wasted over $252 million on his failed presidential campaign, according to federal election records.

The campaign finance report filed on January 30, showed Steyer spent $252,841,942 on his campaign, according to Open Secrets.

Millions more were likely spent as Steyer continued to advertise in Nevada and South Carolina before calling it quits on February 29.

“Honestly, I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency,” Steyer said on Saturday night, sharing his decision to end his campaign.

Steyer was a self-funding billionaire candidate, as 98 percent of his campaign money came from his own pocket.

He easily overspent other failed presidential candidates. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) spent over $25 million on her failed presidential campaign and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) spent about $14 million on his attempt to win the presidency. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) wasted over $14 million.

Steyer came in third place in South Carolina with 11.3 percent of the vote and in fifth place in Nevada with 4.7 percent of the vote.

He earned zero delegates.

“This has been a great experience, I have zero regrets,” Steyer said to his supporters on Saturday

