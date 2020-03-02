California Poll: Bernie Sanders Maintains Significant Edge over Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is maintaining his edge in California — even after his loss to Joe Biden (D) in South Carolina — but the gap is narrowing, a Point Blank Political poll released on Monday found.

Point Blank Political surveyed 1,220 respondents across the state over the weekend amid the drastic changes in the Democrat primary race — from Biden’s win in the Palmetto State on Saturday to the suspension of Pete Buttigieg’s (D) campaign on Sunday evening.

The poll showed Sanders leading with 34 percent support and Biden in a distant second with 22 percent support. However, that reflects a “seven-point bump” for Biden since the last survey. Sanders’ support remained relatively unchanged.

Per the executive summary:

This is the third California poll Point Blank Political has conducted in the last week; over the last week Joe Biden has seen a 10-point increase following the debates and South Carolina. All other candidates’ support was largely unchanged, except for Pete Buttigieg whose support dropped 3 percent in the waning hours of his now suspended campaign.

The remaining candidates are hoping for strong Super Tuesday showings to breathe new life into their campaigns. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in third place in the Point Blank Political survey with 14 support — one point short of the 15 percent threshold required to garner delegates in the state.

Mike Bloomberg (D) is also waning in California with just ten percent support. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) garnered three percent, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) saw one percent. The margin of error is +/- 4.1 percent:

“The candidate who wins in California has an excellent chance of winning the Democratic primary,” Sanders told the crowd at his rally in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, calling for the “highest voter turnout in California history.”

Monday’s RealClearPolitics average has Sanders up in the Golden State by double-digits.