Donald Trump Ahead of Super Tuesday: ‘We Like to Troll’ Before Primaries

President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, telling supporters that he enjoyed trolling the Democrats before their primary elections.

“We like to troll,” he said. “We like to go the night before one of their primaries … we do a little trolling.”

Trump said he enjoyed holding campaign rallies in states the night before a primary election, citing past rallies in Iowa, New Hampshire, Iowa, and Nevada before Democrats held their primaries and caucuses.

On Tuesday, fourteen states hold their primary elections, including North Carolina.

“Tomorrow voters in states across our nation will head to the polls for Super Tuesday, not Super Thursday,” Trump said, mocking former Vice President Joe Biden for his blooper on the campaign trail earlier Monday.

Trump mocked failed presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg for dropping out to endorse Biden on Monday.

“They made a deal,” Trump said. “You know why? Quid pro quo, that is why. Quid pro quo. … Impeach them, they should be impeached!”

Trump said that the pair of candidates joined Biden in order to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders from winning.

“It’s sad, it is being rigged against Crazy Bernie,” he said. “Crazy Bernie is going to go crazy, crazy, I think Crazy Bernie is going to be more crazy when they see what they are doing.”

Trump also mocked “Sleepy Joe” Biden, saying that even if he won the presidential election, the radical left would control his presidency:

Maybe he gets in because he is a little more moderate, maybe he gets in, but he’s not going to be running it. Other people are going to. They’re going to put him into a home and other people are going to be running the country, and they’re going to be super left radical crazies.

Referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Trump said it was unlikely that she could even win her home state of Massachusetts.

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ is, by the way she’s history. She is history,” he said. “She’ll probably lose the state of Massachusetts to Bernie.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also joined the rally, telling the president that he was going to beat Democrats and “kick their ass” in November.

Trump supporter favorites “Diamond and Silk” also ridiculed former Mayor Mike Bloomberg for his height.

They continued, “While the media keeps playing the race card, we’re going to keep playing the Trump card so we can win, win, win!”

Trump boasted of his historical accomplishments despite unprecedented opposition from the Democrats.

“I can get anything, I created Space Force, I can do anything,” he said.

He also cited progress on the wall.

“We’re up to over 125, I guess 127, 128 miles of the super duper wall,” he said. “Super duper!”

Trump said that the Republicans had great enthusiasm for the upcoming election, while Democrats were fighting.

“We have the enthusiasm in our party,” he said. “They’re fighting each other, they hate each other, they don’t know what’s going on, we have all of the love, all of the enthusiasm, and we know what we’re doing!”