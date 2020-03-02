Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday botched a quote from the Declaration of Independence during a speech in Texas.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women are created by, go, you know, you know the thing,” he said, struggling to remember the words of the famous clause from the Declaration of Independence.

The embarrassing video was quickly clipped and shared by Republican operatives on Twitter.

You know the thing! pic.twitter.com/iorEqKgYJZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 2, 2020

In the same speech, Biden asked voters to show up big for him on “Super Thursday.”

“Look. Tomorrow’s Super Thursday,” he said, before correcting himself. “…Tuesday,” he continued as the crowd chuckled.

“I want to thank you all, I tell you what, I’m rushing ahead, aren’t I?” he admitted.

Joe Biden: "Tomorrow is Super Thursday." Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020

The two stumbles are the latest brain-freeze bloopers from the former vice president in just the last week.

Last Wednesday, Biden mistakenly said he was running for Senate. On Friday, he admitted that he was never arrested in South Africa during a trip to visit Nelson Mandela, and he said he would appoint the first African American woman to the United States Senate, despite two women already serving there. During his North Carolina victory speech, Biden mistakenly endorsed a Senate candidate for president. He claimed Monday that he worked on the Paris Climate Accord with former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, who died more than 20 years before its signing.

Biden is working to energize voters as members of the Democrat establishment are rallying to his campaign to help stop Sen. Bernie Sanders’ momentum on Tuesday.

The former Vice President will rally in Dallas later Monday with failed presidential candidates Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who will reportedly endorse his campaign.