An illegal alien felon was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in a McDonald’s bathroom after being repeatedly freed into the public by the sanctuary state of Illinois.

Christopher Puente, a 34-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was charged in Chicago with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault after he allegedly locked himself in a McDonald’s bathroom stall with a three-year-old girl and proceeded to sexually assault her, according to law enforcement.

Puente allegedly admitted to Cook County prosecutors that on February 24, he lured the three-year-old girl into a men’s bathroom stall in McDonald’s before placing her on his lap, pulling off her pants, and covering her mouth as he sexually assaulted her.

At the time, the three-year-old girl’s father was in the stall next door with the victim’s brother. Police said the girl’s father heard his daughter in the stall crying out “daddy daddy” before he began trying to unlock the stall door to rescue her.

When the girl’s father could not get the stall door open, he grabbed her legs from under the stall and pulled her away from Puente, police said, then brought the girl and her brother to their mother in their car outside.

Two days after the alleged sexual assault, Puente was arrested by the Chicago Police Department thanks to surveillance footage at the McDonald’s.

Puente has a long criminal history in the U.S. after first illegally crossing the southern border sometime before 2011. Puente has two felony convictions for burglary in 2011 and 2017 and was convicted of forgery in 2012.

While crossing the Texas-Mexico border in Brownsville in December 2014, Puente was confronted by U.S. Border Patrol agents and claimed to be an American citizen, giving them a fraudulent birth certificate. At the time, Puente was already a convicted felon in the U.S.

In March 2017, Puente failed to show up to his court date for an immigration hearing. The judge subsequently ordered him deported from the U.S. though he had been freely living in the sanctuary state of Illinois. In June 2019, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency requested that Puente be turned over to them following his arrest for theft.

Instead, the sanctuary state of Illinois released Puente back into the general public. Since Puente’s arrest for child sexual assault, ICE officials have once again requested the illegal alien be turned over to their custody should he be released from Cook County Jail at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.