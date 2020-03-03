7 People Have Now Died from Coronavirus in U.S.

Washington state announced Tuesday that a seventh person is dead from coronavirus in the Seattle area as the deadly outbreak continues to spread in parts of the United States.

UW Medicine officials said in a press conference that the deceased individual passed away two days after being transferred from Life Care, a Kirkland-area nursing home, on February 24. The person was identified as coronavirus-stricken only after their death. Four other people from the longterm care facility have died from the illness that originated from Wuhan, China.

The development comes after New York state confirmed a second person has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. In a press conference, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said the second case is a male patient in his 50s from Westchester County.

In addition to New York, Georgia confirmed that the state has confirmed two cases of the illness.

“I want to reassure you that they’re at home, in home isolation with other household members, with minimal symptoms so they’re not hospitalized,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, head of the Georgia Department of Health, said Monday.

“Georgians should remain calm,” stated. Gov. Brian Kemp (R). “We were ready for today.”

“We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Kemp added. “This is not something we’re just now thinking about.”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration’s working with Congress on legislation to speed up aid to communities affected by the coronavirus.

Speaking at the National Association of Counties legislative conference in Washington, D.C., he said he’s also working closely with local jurisdictions to fight COVID-19. It has sickened more than 100 people in the United States and killed nine, all in Washington.

Globally, more than 90,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed and more than 3,100 have died.

“Six weeks ago, eight weeks ago, you never heard of this. All of a sudden it’s got the world aflutter,” Trump said. “Things happen that you never would even think would happen.”

He said health officials are working on therapeutic treatments for COVID-19. Doctors currently can only treat the symptoms of the disease. The president also said lawmakers are working to send aid to affected communities.

“We are working with Congress very closely to pass supplemental legislation that ensures state and county health departments get everything they need,” he said. “I asked for $2.5 billion, and it looks like they’re going to give us $8.5 billion. I don’t think that’s ever happened to me before.”

The UPI contributed to this report.