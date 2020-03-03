Several political figures, onlookers, and voters — including supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), also known as “Bernie Bros” — are shredding Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for defiantly staying in the race as establishment Democrats back Joe Biden (D) in the eleventh hour.

Warren’s decision, they say, hurt Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) performance in Super Tuesday states.

Biden racked up wins on Super Tuesday, securing victories in Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia as of 11:30 p.m ET, effectively surpassing expectations.

Some say Warren’s decision to stay in the race damaged Sanders, contending that she should have dropped out and backed Sanders in order to consolidate the progressive movement behind a single figure.

“if you’re a progressive group who isn’t sitting down with warren right now to talk this out or saying you’re pulling your endorsement, what you’re running right now is a grift,” Mashable reporter Matt Binder said.

“no one can force warren to bow out of the race, but if you are an organization that considers yourself to be progressive, you have the power to do whatever you can to consolidate the left,” he added:

“If Warren had dropped and endorsed Bernie when the centrists dropped and endorsed Biden, progressives would have had a fighting chance. She stayed in so she could get 3rd in her home state,” Krystal Ball, co-host of HILLTV’s Rising, mused:

Indeed, Warren lost her home state on Tuesday and is projected to come in third place.

“Elizabeth Warren is like a blood sucking tick you can’t rid of,” Sahil Habibi, host of The Progressive Voice, said.

“She’s literally viable in Massachusetts, Utah, Minnesota, Maine, and Colorado…. So infuriating!! We could be dominating, but Elizabeth Warren is in to give the election to Biden,” he added:

“Fuck Warren. Coulda dropped out and let Sanders take MA. 21% of the vote that she got could be going to him and she has no shot. So even MA might go to Biden. Nice fucking work,” just one of many irritated Sanders supporters wrote. “We’ll never forget.”

“Yeah fuck warren forever. She did this on purpose,” another wrote.

“If Warren believes in the policies she claims to believe in, the only rational course of action after today is to drop out and endorse Bernie,” another added.

President Trump took to Twitter to mock Warren’s abysmal Super Tuesday showing on Tuesday evening.

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night,” he wrote. “She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!”:

Warren signaled her intention to remain in the race, sending an email out to supporters that said in part, “There are six more primaries just one week away, and we need your help to keep up the momentum”: