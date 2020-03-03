Bernie Sanders Plays Nice: Joe Biden Is ‘a Decent Guy’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is refusing to take the gloves off against his competitor Joe Biden (D), who just secured a wave of high profile endorsements ahead of Super Tuesday, calling him a “decent guy” who is “just wrong on the issues.”

The socialist senator, whose rise continues to worry members of the Democrat establishment, is refusing to take damaging shots at the former vice president, even as a flurry of high-profile political figures — Pete Buttigieg (D), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Beto O’Rourke (D) — followed what some Sanders supporters believe are marching orders to back the former vice president.

Meanwhile, Sanders defended Biden as a “decent guy” during a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday, saying “nope, nope, nope, nope” as some in the audience booed at the mention of Biden’s name.

“And I mean this very sincerely, Joe Biden is a friend of mine,” Sanders said. “I have known Joe for a long time.”

“Joe is a decent guy, he’s just wrong on the issues,” Sanders added, knocking Biden’s support for the Iraq War and “disastrous” trade agreements.

While Sanders believes he is better positioned to take on President Trump, he has promised to “be there” for Biden if he does, in fact, win the party’s nomination.

“At the end of the day, I have known Joe Biden for a very long time. He is a decent guy. I have no doubt that if I win, Joe will be there. If Joe ends up winning, I will be there,” he told ABC’s This Week.

“We are going to come together and President Obama in my view — he has said this — will play a leading role in helping whoever the Democratic nominee is,” he added.